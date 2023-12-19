Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $230.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

