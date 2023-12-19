Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $170.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $170.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

