VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 71.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,169,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485,496 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $31,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

