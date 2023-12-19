UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $526.24 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $486.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.08.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

