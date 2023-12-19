United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

United Maritime Co. (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

United Maritime Trading Up 1.2 %

USEA stock opened at 2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Maritime has a twelve month low of 2.01 and a twelve month high of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 2.49.

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported 0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 11.68 million for the quarter. United Maritime had a net margin of 85.01% and a return on equity of 63.95%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in United Maritime Co. ( NASDAQ:USEA Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of United Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt.

