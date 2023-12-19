Uniswap Market Cap Reaches $3.58 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $5.98 or 0.00013929 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.58 billion and approximately $99.78 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00166115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008899 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.98660437 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 891 active market(s) with $135,422,757.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

