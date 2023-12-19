Unique Wealth LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %

GOOG opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.81 and a 200 day moving average of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.