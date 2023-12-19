TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Director Acquires $25,400.00 in Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

TCRX stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 521.60% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,474,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 60.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.