TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Director Acquires $25,400.00 in Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance
TCRX stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 521.60% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.
