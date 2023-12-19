TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Director Acquires $25,400.00 in Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRXGet Free Report) Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

TCRX stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 521.60% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,474,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 60.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

