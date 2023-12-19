Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,607,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,509,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,448,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,112 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

