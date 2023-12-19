Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,248 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.6 %

CFR stock opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $139.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average is $100.19.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

See Also

