Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.3 %

LAMR opened at $107.08 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

