Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,631 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 295,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,135,333.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.0 %

MRO opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

