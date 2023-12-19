Tributary Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,360 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $182.91 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $188.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average is $154.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Articles

