Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,470.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,062.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2,982.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,907.38 and a 12-month high of $3,495.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

