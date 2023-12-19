Tributary Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.6 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

