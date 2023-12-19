Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.22.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $163.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.93. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.