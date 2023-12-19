Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,278.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58. Upbound Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $979.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.46 million. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 0.22%. Equities analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently 971.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

