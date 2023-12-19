Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 22.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven F. Bouck acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,396. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCT. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

