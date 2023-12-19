Transform Wealth LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $101.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $108.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.70.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

