Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of HP by 319.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 724,579 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,869 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,666,568 shares of company stock valued at $279,521,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

