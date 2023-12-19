Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.