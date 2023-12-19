Transform Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 0.2 %

BKNG opened at $3,470.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,062.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,982.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,907.38 and a 52 week high of $3,495.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

