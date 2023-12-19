Transat A.T. Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Transat A.T. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Transat A.T.’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Transat A.T.’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRZ. CIBC reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Transat A.T. and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Transat A.T. Trading Down 2.0 %

TSE TRZ opened at C$3.46 on Monday. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$5.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock has a market cap of C$9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.