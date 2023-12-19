Towerpoint Wealth LLC Has $746,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $350.76 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.92. The stock has a market cap of $349.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.31 and a 200-day moving average of $311.78.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.