Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

TPZ stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $14.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 202,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $641,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

