Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
TPZ stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $14.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
