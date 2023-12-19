Todd P. Kelsey Sells 2,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,306,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PLXS opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.61.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 8.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Plexus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Plexus by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

