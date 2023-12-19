TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on TMX Group to C$31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$92.13.

X opened at C$30.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$25.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.33.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6091714 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

