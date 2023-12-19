Tlwm Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tlwm raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.6% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total value of $9,408,503.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,555,790.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,624 shares of company stock worth $170,064,214 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $344.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $347.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

