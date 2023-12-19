Tlwm Buys 89 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tlwm lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $526.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $486.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $537.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.08. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

