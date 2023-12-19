TKO Group (TKO) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare TKO Group to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TKO Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76% TKO Group Competitors -8.90% 13.34% -3.65%

Risk and Volatility

TKO Group has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group’s peers have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 TKO Group Competitors 21 203 443 4 2.64

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TKO Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

TKO Group presently has a consensus target price of $111.60, indicating a potential upside of 45.48%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 18.84%. Given TKO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TKO Group is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of TKO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of TKO Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TKO Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $1.29 billion $195.59 million 59.47 TKO Group Competitors $1.44 billion $44.43 million -19.72

TKO Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TKO Group. TKO Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

TKO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. TKO Group pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 47.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TKO Group beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

