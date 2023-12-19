Thomas Stenger Sells 1,500 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Stenger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $18,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

HOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 57.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

