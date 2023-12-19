Thomas J. Leonard Sells 27,558 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $219,086.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,981,816 shares in the company, valued at $15,755,437.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agiliti Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE AGTI opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Agiliti, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $966.80 million, a PE ratio of -89.61, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $291.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Agiliti by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Agiliti by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,501,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after purchasing an additional 97,440 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Agiliti by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agiliti by 3.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,080,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,821,000 after purchasing an additional 173,262 shares during the period.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

