The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

