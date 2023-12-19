The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

