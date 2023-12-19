The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Director Christopher Pleister Sells 1,479 Shares

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Pleister sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $12,349.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The European Equity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EEA opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 275,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

