The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $260.41 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $265.52. The company has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

