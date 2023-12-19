The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Raymond James increased their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $138.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.54. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $144.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

