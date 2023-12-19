Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

