Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.0% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.77.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $252.08 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $801.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

