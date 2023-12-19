Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) CAO Melinda Weston Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

NYSE TRNO opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

