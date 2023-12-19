Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $74.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.06. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

