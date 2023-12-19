Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $15.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.57. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $15.71 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.37 EPS.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of COST opened at $681.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.40. The company has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

