Telsey Advisory Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for NIKE in a report issued on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Shares of NKE opened at $121.14 on Monday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $184.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $679,775,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

