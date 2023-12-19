SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 156.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

