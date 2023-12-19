Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,656,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,133 shares of company stock worth $187,431 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 699,992 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 12,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

