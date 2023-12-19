STS Global Income & Growth Trust Plans Dividend of GBX 1.53 (LON:STS)

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STS opened at GBX 218.30 ($2.76) on Tuesday. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 205 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 229.30 ($2.90). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 214.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 215.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £202.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,450.00 and a beta of 0.48.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

