Strong Tower Advisory Services Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strong Tower Advisory Services trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 4.4% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Tesla were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.77.

TSLA stock opened at $252.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $801.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.05, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

