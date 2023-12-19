StockNews.com Upgrades Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.39. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $36.78.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 27.40%.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 23.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 833.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 220.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 834.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

