StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
GBR stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.51.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
See Also
