StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

GBR stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.51.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 0.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

About New Concept Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.