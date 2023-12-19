StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPSH opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.49.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CPS Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CPS Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 590,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 135.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

